Spread the love



















Gujarat reports highest single-day spike of 2,360 Covid cases



Gandhinagar: Gujarat on Wednesday reported the highest single-daily spike in the number of Covid-19 cases so far at 2,360, taking its overall tally to 3,07,698, while nine deaths in the past 24 hours took its Covid death toll to 4,519.

Surat reported the maximum number of cases on Wednesday at 744, followed by Ahmedabad (620), Vadodara (341), Rajkot (208), Jamnagar (61), Bhavnagar (49), Gandhinagar (47), Patan (26), Mehsana (22), Kheda (20), and Morbi (19).

The state reported 37,809 Covid cases in the month of March, at an average of almost 1,220 cases per day.

Of the nine persons who succumbed to the dreaded virus on Wednesday, three died in Ahmedabad, three in Surat while Kheda, Mahisagar and Vadodara reported one deaath each, taking the state’s overall Covid death toll to 4,519. Ahmedabad has reported the maximum number of deaths so far at 2,343.

Gujarat’s mortality rate presently stands at 1.47 per cent.

On a positive note, 2,004 patients were discharged from various hospitals across the state on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries in Gujarat to 2,90,669.

The state presently has 12,610 active cases, out of which the condition of 12,458 is stable, whereas 152 critical patients are on ventilator support.

Till now, as many as 56,11,044 persons have been vaccinated in the state, including 1,72,460 persons who were administered the vaccine dose on Wednesday.