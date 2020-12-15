Spread the love



















Gujarat sees 1,120 new Covid cases, 11 deaths



Gandhinagar: Gujarat on Monday saw 1,120 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 2,28,803, while the death toll rose to 4,182, with 11 more succumbing.

In December so far, the state had added 19,023 cases at a daily average of 1,359.

A total of 1,389 patients were discharged, taking the total to 2,11,603, while there are 13,018 active cases.

Ahmedabad saw 247 new cases, Surat 175, Vadodara 151, Rajkot 129 and Gandhinagar 53.

Mehsana had 47, Jamnagar 35, Surendranagar 31, Sabarkantha 22, Junagadh 20, Amreli, Kutch, Panchmahals, and Kheda 17 each, Bhavnagar 16, Anand and Morbi 15 each, Bharuch 14, Banaskantha and Narmada 13 each, Gir-Somnath 10, Dahod and Patan nine each, Mahisagar six, Aravalli and Devbhoomi Dwarka five each, Navsari and Valsad three each, Botad and Tapi two each and Chotta Udepur and Porbandar one each.

Seven deaths were reported from Ahmedabad, three from Surat and one from Vadodara.

Health authorities have so far conducted 87,25,383 tests, while 5,37,476 people are quarantined.