Gujarat sees 1,318 new Covid cases, 13 fresh deaths



Gandhinagar: Gujarat on Wednesday saw 1,318 coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 2,22,811, while the death toll climbed to 4,123, with 13 succumbing.

In December so far, the state has added 13,031 cases at a daily average of 1,448.

A total of 1,550 more patients were discharged, taking the total to 2,04,661, while there are 14,027 active cases presently.

Ahmedabad saw 294 new cases, Surat 212, Vadodara 175, Rajkot 135 and Gandhinagar 57.

Mehsana had 52, Banaskantha 41, Jamnagar and Patan 40 each, Kheda 28, Amreli 23, Junagadh and Bhavnagar 22 each, Panchmahals and Sabarkantha 21 each, Surendranagar 19, Kutch and Morbi 18 each, Narmada 17, Mahisagar 13, Bharuch 11, Dahod eight, Gir-Somnath seven, Aravalli and Botad six each, Anand and Tapi five each, Chotta Udepur four, Dangs, Devbhumi Dwarka, and Valsad three each, Navsari two and Porbandar one.

Eight deaths were reported from Ahmedabad, while two died in Surat and one each in Amreli, Rajkot, and Banaskantha.

Health authorities have conducted 84,32,094 tests so far, while 5,54,993 people are quarantined.