Gujarat sees another 1,512 corona cases, 14 new deaths



Gandhinagar: Gujarat on Wednesday saw 1,512 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 2,12,769, while the death toll rose to 4,018 with 14 more succumbing.

The state, which saw 36,836 cases in November at a daily average of 1,228, has added nearly 3,000 cases in the first two days of December.

A total of 1,570 patients more were discharged, taking the total to 1,93,938, while there are 14,813 active cases.

Ahmedabad continued to post 300 plus figures with 325 new cases, while Surat saw 252, Vadodara 176, Rajkot 153 and Mehsana 74.

Gandhinagar saw 62, Jamnagar 45, Banaskantha 44, Kheda 42, Dahod 35, Kutch 28, Morbi 27, Bharuch 26, Junagadh and Panchmahals 22 each, Amreli 20, Bhavnagar, Navsari, and Sabarkantha 18 each, Narmada 14, Anand and Mahisagar 11 each, Aravalli 10, Gir-Somnath eight, Surendranagar and Valsad five each, Botad, Chotta Udepur, and Devbhumi Dwarka three each and Porbandar and Tapi two each.

Eight deaths were reported from Ahmedabad, three from Surat and one each from Gandhinagar, Rajkot and Sabarkantha.

Till now, 79,63,653 tests have been conducted, while 5,29,704 people are quarantined.