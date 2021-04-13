Spread the love



















Gujarat sees Covid tally now zoom over 6K, 55 fresh fatalities



Gandhinagar: Gujarat saw no let up in its steadily burgeoning daily Covid cases, with the tally rising to 6,021 on Monday, taking its total to 3,53,516, while the death toll reached 4,855, with 55 more dying.

In April so far, Gujarat has added 45,818 cases at an average 3,818 cases daily.

A total of 2,854 patients were discharged, taking the total to 3,17,981, while there are 30,680 active cases.

Ahmedabad registered a new spike of 1,933 cases, followed by Surat with 1,469, Rajkot with 576, Vadodara 381 and Jamnagar 296.

Mehsana saw 136, Bhavnagar 110, Gandhinagar 106, Patan 97, Banaskantha 94, Junagadh 87, Narmada 61, Bharuch 54, Kutch 50, Kheda 49, Amreli, Morbi, and Navsari 48 each, Dahod 45, Mahisagar 43, Panchmahals 37, Anand 33, Botad 31, Surendranagar and Valsad 29 each, Sabarkantha 24, Devbhumi Dwarka 20, Dangs and Gir Somnath 19 each, Chotta Udepur 15, Aravalli and Tapi 14 each, and Porbandar six.

Twenty deaths were reported from Ahmedabad, 19 from Surat, seven from Vadodara, six from Rajkot, and one each from Bharuch, Botad, and Surendranagar.

Till now, a total of 93,50,045 have been vaccinated out of which 82,37,367 have got their first dose and 11,12,678 have received their second shot. Moreover, over 2.1 lakh senior citizens over 60 and patient between 45 and 60 with co-morbidities were also vaccinated where 1,73,196 received their first shot, and 42,558 got their second shot.