Gujarat sees daily Covid tally cross 700



Gandhinagar: Gujarat, which is seeing a sharp rise in its daily Covid tally, saw the number surpass 700 with 715 new cases taking its total to 2,76,622.

The state also recorded two more deaths — one each in Ahmedabad and Surat — taking its toll to 4,420, according to the Health Department.

With 495 more patients recovering during the day, the tally of discharged cases now stands to 2,68,196, while the state has 4,006 active cases.

Surat registered 183 new cases, the highest in the state.

Meanwhile, 18.38 lakh people have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 4.61 lakh have received their second dose.