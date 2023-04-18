Gujarat: Sixth case lodged against conman Kiran Patel

The Crime Branch of the Ahmedabad Police on Tuesday lodged yet another case – sixth one in Gujarat – against conman Kiran Patel, for alleged fraud of Rs 80 lakh.

The complaint was filed by Upendrasinh Dipsinh Chavda, a resident of South Bopal in Ahmedabad and originally from Jaliya village in Dhandhuka taluka.

Chavda alleged that Kiran had taken Rs 80 lakh from him for 1867 square meters of land in Narol but did not deliver the land. Kiran had identified himself as an official of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and provided a visiting card on WhatsApp as proof.

According to the complaint, Chavda met Kiran at Sabarmati central jail in 2016 while visiting his friend Salimbhai Khoja. Kiran later introduced himself as a tobacco trader and had phone conversations with Chavda.

In March 2017, Kiran sought a loan from Chavda, which he refused. Kiran then met Chavda in Bopal and claimed to have inherited land in Narol, which he wanted to sell. Chavda paid Rs 25 lakh in instalments and signed an agreement at Narol sub-registrar office. They fixed a deal for Rs 80 lakh for the purchase of 1867 square meters of land out of a total of 4325 square meters of non-agriculture land at 225/B survey of Narol owned by Kiran Patel.

After the agreement, the condition was made that document would be made after six months post-title clearance. Later rest of the amount which was Rs 55 lakh was paid to Kiran Patel in cash. However, Kiran didn’t clear the title in six months which was a breach of the condition.

When contacted over a phone call, he didn’t reply. Chavda then sent a notice through his lawyer but there was no reply. Later whenever Chavda would contact Kiran, the latter would make different excuses. Kiran eventually put Chavda’s phone number in the block list. Chavda then started visiting Kiran’s rented residence in Ghodasar area but Kiran was not available and his wife was not giving proper reply.

Chavda has in his complaint stated that as he had agreement with him, he didn’t file a complaint against Kiran.

In February 2023, Kiran called Chavda and claimed to be working in the PMO, with important responsibilities and tasks. Kiran sent videos and a visiting card, showing he was serving as additional director (Strategy & Campaigns) PMO, New Delhi.

Kiran Patel, who was arrested by J&K Police in March for allegedly posing as an official from the PM’s Office, is facing similar cheating cases in the city, and the Crime Branch is investigating the matter. The complaint filed by Chavda is the sixth instance of Kiran’s fraudulent activities.

