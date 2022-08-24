Gujarat to invest Rs 10 cr to build more shelter homes for stray cattle

Gandhinagar: The government has announced that it will allow pastoralists to keep their domestic cattle in shelter homes (Panjrapoles), for which the state government will bear the expenses. It will also build more shelter homes for which it will allocate Rs 10 crore, said Jitu Vaghani, education minister and spokesperson.

Vaghani said simultaneously in the eight municipal corporations and 156 nagarpalika areas, local bodies will continue to catch stray cattle to keep the roads free and reduce accidents.

The state will ensure enough water and fodder arrangements at these shelters.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Gujarat High Court while hearing a public interest litigation on the stray cattle menace, had pulled up the state government asking it to take action or the court will decide on the issue and direct the state government.

The high court has told the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation to catch stray cattle for three continuos days, appoint two officers for the cattle nuisance control department and start filing FIRs if accidents occur because of stray cattle. The court has also questioned why FIRs are not lodged in accidents occurring due to cattle roaming on the roads.

Vaghani said if the pastoralists demand, local bodies will provide transportation to carry the cattle to the shelter homes.

