Gujarat Youth Congress president Vishwanathsinh Vaghela resigns



Ahmedabad: Gujarat Youth Congress president Vishwanathsinh Vaghela on Sunday resigned from his post and primary membership of the party. In his resignation letter, he blamed the party’s internal fighting, groupism and even alleged that whatever post he got from 2016 to 2021, he had to pay Rs 70 lakh to the party.

Vaghela has now realised that the freedom fighters who were his idols are no more respected by the present Congress party, neither their photos are on the walls of the party office. He said that this is not the same Congress that fought for the freedom of the country.

In the letter, he has even claimed that all those senior leaders who had helped him to become Youth Congress president are being targeted, one group within the party constantly tries to fail programme calls given by him.

“The day Hardik Patel quit the party, Vaghela was sitting on the fence and everyone in the party had apprehension that he may quit the party anytime. As he was not gelling well with the working president Indravijaysinh Gohil, former president of the Youth Congress, who still has control over the Youth Congress executive committee. As Vaghela is considered to be from Hardik Patel camp,” Congress party sources said.

Like this: Like Loading...