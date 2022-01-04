‘GULAB’ Goan Konkani monthly of Fr Freddy J Da Costa begins its 40th Year

Goa: ‘Gulab’ (Rose), a Konkani monthly which was established by a Goan Diocesan Priest Fr Freddy J. Da Costa begin its 40th year. Fr. Da Costa published a first issue of ‘Gulab’, a Konkani monthly in the Roman script in 1983 at the Seminary of Our Lady, Saligao where he was a Konkani teacher. He was inspired by the St Paul’s family magazine, ‘Home Life’ to begin this Konkani magazine in roman script. He had only Rs.2000 to Rs 2500 in hand, which was his stipend for his preaching ministry when he began this magazine. “Hem xanneponn kai pixeponn?” (Is it a wise or foolish decision?) was his first editorial. Today, it’s indeed a wise decision of Late Fr Freddy J Da Costa to establish this magazine, which has protected the identity of Goa and Goans. Fr Freddy J. Da Costa along with another Konkani Stalwart Felicio Cardozo met with an accident and passed away on the spot on 17th May 2004. Thereafter, his brothers, Fausto V. Da Costa, editor of ‘Gulab’, and Fabian Da Costa along with the family members has taken this herculean task of publishing this magazine.

Two other Goan publications in roman script, -Vauraddeancho Ixtt, a Konkani weekly of the Society of Pilar and ‘Dor Mhoineachi Rotti’ a Konkani monthly of the Goa Province of the Society of Jesus have completed 88 years and 106 years respectively. Another Konkani weekly ‘Fuddari’ is being published online.

‘Gulab’ is also recognizing the contribution of different personalities to Goa in the field of Tiatr, literature and society.

Fr Ave Maria Afonso, who is a Parish Priest of St. Mathew’s Church Azossim, was Fr Freddy’s Student in Saligao Seminary. “Fr. Freddy used to ask and inspire us to write for his magazine. He used to publish our corrected versions of poems, stories. I am inspired by him to write.” Said Fr. Ave Maria Afonso, a prolific Konkani writer who has six books for his credit and a regular contributor to ‘Gulab’. Fr. Freddy used to bring the copy of ‘Gulab’ in the class and appreciate those who have contributed their articles/poems.” he added.

“I am a regular reader of the magazine. I await the copy at the beginning of the month. I like to read ‘Gulab’”, said Joe de Verna, a reader of the monthly.

‘Gulab’ has influenced me positively. Helped me to be creative in my writings.” said Fr. Myron Barretto, a young Goa diocesan priest, who contributed a lot to the Konkani literature. Fr. Myron, has published books after compiling his articles that appeared in ‘Gulab’. ‘Gulab’ has made me learn vocabulary and maintained the standard of my writings.” Said Fr. Myron, who recently received the YUVASRUJAN award from the Government of Goa for his contribution to Literature. According to Fr. Myron, this magazine has contributed lot to Goa and Goans.

“Bringing out any publication is always a tough job – be it a daily, a weekly or even a monthly. I would further add that it is still more a difficult task when the publication is in Konkani and where the editor has to play multiple roles, from being a clerk to a distributor, and even doing the odd jobs of a peon himself.” Said Fausto V. Da Costa, editor of ‘Gulab’ while sharing his experience of running ‘Gulab’. He also edits ‘The Goan Review’ in konkani and English.

“Of course, with the continuous assistance from my brother Fabian G. Da Costa and a handful of my staunch supporters such as Prof. S M Borges, Fr. Manuel Gomes, Walter Menezes, Domingo Araujo, etc. and a dedicated and committed team of writers, my work has become a bit easy”, he said further.

‘Gulab’ is stepping into the 40th year of uninterrupted publication and it’s almost 50-50, meaning it was run for 21 years by the founder editor, who was also my brother, the late Fr. Freddy J. Da Costa. The following years – 19 and counting – have been the most enriching years of my life, having earlier cut my teeth editing ‘The Goa Times’ and ‘The Goan Review’” said Fausto who also heads Fr Freddy J. Da Costa Memorial Trust.

“Publishing ‘Gulab’ is altogether a different experience. And I, myself, cannot believe that we have successfully sailed through all the storms and ushered ‘Gulab’ into the 40th year of its publication. Publishing a Konkani magazine is commercially a non-viable proposition and even during the tenure of late Fr. Freddy, publishing ‘Gulab’ was indeed tough. The publication was going through a financial crisis despite having the backing of his modern printing press, New Age Printers, located in Goa’s Verna Industrial Estate. This is obvious through the many editorials published by him from time to time in ‘Gulab’. So, one can imagine the magnitude of problems we have faced – and are still facing – during our tenure.” He recalled.

According to Fausto, the publication of ‘Gulab’ assumes significance due to its manifold roles. To mention a few, (a) fostering our Goan identity, (b) awakening our society, (c) enriching Konkani literature and (d) creating, nurturing and promoting budding writers, a task which ‘Gulab’ has efficiently performed during these forty years. “It is our privilege to claim that most of the acclaimed writers of Konkani in the Roman script of today had their initial training in creative writing through ‘Gulab’. And that for us is the silver lining among the several dark clouds during our journey of publication of this magazine.”

Speaking to us on the literary contribution of ‘Gulab’ magazine, Dilip Borkar, editor of ‘Bimb’, a Konkani monthly in Devanagari script said, “There is a difference between a daily and a monthly. A Daily gives us day to day happening/events whereas a monthly one includes different forms of literature. It has more literary value.” Gulab’ keeping this in mind inspired many budding writers to the contributor in the literary field.” Said Dilip Borkar, who contributes cover stories to ‘Gulab’. “Gulab’ has made very rich contribution to Konkani literature, formed many writers in Konkani,” said Dilip.

Appreciating the efforts made by ‘Gulab’ to reach the readers, Tomazinho Cardozo, a senior writer in Konkani said, “Gulab’ has attracted many readers not only in Goan but to Goan diaspora.”

“Our Konkani language is a must to preserve Goanness. Gulab’ has preserved Konkani language, therefore, ‘Gulab’ has made a very important contribution to protect and preserve the identity of Goa and Goanness.” Said Tomazinho, former President of Dalgado Konkani Academy. Fr. Freddy’s love for Goa was visible through his editorials, which he compiled a book-Utth Gõykara ( Arise Goans)

“Gulab’ has taught me to write in Konkani.” Said Fr Walter De Sa, speaking to us. Fr Walter De Sa is a Parish Priest of Immaculate Conception Church Panaji. He has contributed to ‘Gulab’ in the beginning years.

‘Gulab’ will be the only magazine that trains its writers by sending them a corrected copy of their write-up. It also allows its writers to correct and send to the editor. Today, we can see the number of new writers in ‘Gulab’, it’s only because of the efforts of the editor Fausto D’Costa. As ‘Gulab’ enters the 40th year of its publication, we remember Fr Freddy J Da Costa and Felicio Cardozo, who also helped Fr Freddy in editing it. May their souls rest in peace.