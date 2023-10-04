Gulbarga NRIs Celebrate Annual Day

Saudi Arabia: Gulbarga Welfare Society (GWS) Jubail Chapter celebrated its annual Day on the 28th of September, a galaxy of eminent dignitaries from Gulbarga and different parts of the country graced the event at Cook Zone Auditorium Jubail.

Joint Secretary Hidayatullah Khan welcomed the guests and introduced the Master of ceremony Mohammed Shafiuddin.

The program started with the recitation of verses from the Holy Qur’an by Master Mohammed Umair, while President Gulbarga Welfare Society Jubail Chapter, Mohammed Abul Khasim presented the Bouquets and welcomed all the dignitaries.

Eminent social worker Abdul Majeed Bathruddin, CEO, of Universal Inspection Co. Ltd. attended the event as chief guest while prominent personalities of Gulbarga Syed Nasir Khursheed, and Amjad Ali attended as the guest of honour. Abul Khasim presided over the function.

General Secretary Mohammed Gazi Uddin officially delivered the welcome speech and highlighted the Aims and Objectives of GWS. The Chief Guest, Abdul Majeed Bathruddin, who was recently awarded as best humanitarian personality by the coordination committee of Saudi Tamils, while addressing the gathering appreciated the hard work, passion and dedication of President Abul Khasim and the entire executive committee towards Gulbarga welfare society. He also encouraged and advised the audience to pursue their dreams through their hard work and volunteer services for the betterment of the community and country.

While speaking at the occasion, Guest of Honour Syed Nasir Khursheed urged the team to convert their desires into mission and bring changes in society, he requested the audience to join the GWS chapters in the kingdom and strengthen hands to help poor and needy people back home in Gulbarga, he appealed to the audience to have patience and wisdom in their lives as these are pillars of Islam. The other Guest of honor Amjad Ali, while speaking emphasized the importance of education. There is always a way if we have the wish as Wali Rahmani has set an example.

President Mohammed Abul Khasim introduced the Jubail Chapter ExCom and presented mementoes as a token of appreciation for their hard work. He inducted three new budding members into the team, Mohsin Sanghar, Mohammed Sarfraz Ali and Syed Ahmed Hussaini. In his presidential address, Mohammed Abul Khasim highlighted the achievements of GWS, he congratulated each participant for making this function successful by sparing valuable time. He thanked the chief guest, Guests of honour and the entire audience.

The registration desk was handled by Fayum Pasha and Mohsin Sanghar while guests were welcomed by Hidayathullah Khan and Mohammed Ghazi Uddin.

Mohamed Shafiuddin conducted the entire event flawlessly as the Master of Ceremony, utilizing the opportunity to emphasise the importance of charity in Islam.

Mohammed Hidayatullah Khan delivered the vote of thanks and expressed his gratitude on behalf of the Gulbarga Welfare Society to all the attendees for making this event successful with their glorious presence, he also thanked ExCom for their untiring efforts to make this event possible.

The exhilarating program was an unforgettable experience and left a lasting impression on the minds of everyone present. It was indeed a spectacular day for the GSW-Jubail Chapter. The program concluded with a raffle draw and dinner.

