Gunfight breaks out at J&K’s Kulgam

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district late on Wednesday, officials said.

“Encounter has started at Redwani area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job,” police said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire and retaliated, triggering the gunfight.