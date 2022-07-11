Gunfight breaks out in J&K’s Awantipora



Srinagar: A gunfight started between the terrorists and security forces at Awantipora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said on Monday.

“Encounter has started at Wandakpora area of Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job,” police said.

The gunfight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

The security forces cordoned off the area. Terrorists, who were hiding there, started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between the terrorists and security forces across Kashmir over the last few months.

Many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the police and the army on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.