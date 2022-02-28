Gurugram: 3 CNG station employees stabbed to death



Gurugram: Three employees, including a manager of a CNG station in sector 31 of Gurugram, were stabbed to death in the early hours of Monday, the police said.

According to the police, an unknown accused used a sharp knife to kill the three. The station is located near the Jharsa Chowk at Delhi-Gurugram Expressway.

“Three staff members of a CNG pump were found dead. No cash was found missing. Investigations are underway,” said a senior police officer.

Two bodies were found in the room of the pump station, while the third was found outside, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Pushpendra, Bhupinder and Naresh, residents of Uttar Pradesh. The bodies have been sent for an autopsy and CCTV camera footage of the is being scanned.

Police suspect that the killing was done with intent to rob. However, other angles are also being probed. An FIR is yet to be registered in the matter.

Other CNG station employees told the police that they do not suspect anyone.

A team of forensic science lab (FSL) and a dog squad has reached the spot along with police crime branch teams. Commissioner of Police Kala Ramachandran also visited the site of the incident.