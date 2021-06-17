Spread the love



















Gurugram: 4-yr-old shot dead over financial dispute

Gurugram: A 4-year-old child was killed while his father received bullet injuries when four bike-borne youths opened fire at them over some financial dispute in Pataudi village in Gurugram, police said on Thursday.

The victim’s mother stated in her police complaint that she was teaching her son Bhavya in front of the main gate of their house at around 7.30 p.m. on Wednesday when four armed assailants on two motorcycles came and opened fire at her son and fled from the spot.

“Thereafter my husband Praveen who was present at his ancestral property adjacent to the house also suffered gunshot wounds. He told me that the four alleged men identified as Navin alias Kanchi, Harish alias Bhaman, Paramjeet alias Susu and Yaman alias Baiya of Khodi village in Rewari district had fired at him,” the woman alleged in her police complaint.

The woman’s family members immediately took the injured father-son duo to a trauma centre in Rewari where Bhavya succumbed to his injuries while Praveen is still undergoing treatment.

During preliminary investigation, the police suggested that they had some financial dispute.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victims’ family members, an FIR under section 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC has been registered against the four persons at Pataudi police station.

An investigation is underway and teams have been deployed to nab the absconding culprits, the police officer said.

Like this: Like Loading...