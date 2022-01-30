Gurugram: 5 flouting Covid guidelines, serving liquor booked



Gurugram: Five people were booked following a raid on ‘Refill Republic Ahata’ (byob) in sector-57 in Gurugram for allegedly organising a liquor party in violation of Covid-19 guidelines and serving liquor to 60-70 youngsters including girls, officials said on Sunday.

Following inputs about the liquor party being organised in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, a team of the chief minister flying wing led by DSP Inderjeet Yadav raided the spot, they said.

The officials said a liquor party was underway at the place when the raid took place.

Police said the illegal party was organised at ‘Refill Republic Ahata’ located in Sector-57 where around 60-70 youngsters including girls were participating with loud music.

The Ahata owner is among those who were booked, they added.

The officials said fines were imposed, and a detailed enquiry has been ordered.

A case was registered under sections 188 (disobedience of order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act at the Sector-56 police station, a senior police officer said.