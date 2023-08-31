Gurugram coaching institute employee arrested for raping student

An employee of a coaching institute in Gurugram has been arrested for raping a student, police said on Thursday.



The accused was identified as 38-year-old Umesh Yadav, who was arrested on Tuesday and was sent to jail by a city court.

The victim told the police that she had been a student at the institute for a while.

The incident took place on August 26 when the victim reached the coaching institute. The accused raped the student and also threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

She was again raped the following day, the victim told the police.

She however, reported the incident to the police on Tuesday, following which she was taken to a hospital for medical examination where doctors confirmed that she had been raped.

A case was registered against the accused under various sections of the IPC, including rape, at the Farrukhnagar Police Station.

“The suspect has confessed to the crime. He has been sent to judicial custody. The matter is under investigation,” said Harinder Kumar, ACP, Pataudi.

