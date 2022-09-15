Gurugram: College student held for raping, blackmailing minor girl

The Gurugram police have arrested a 19-year-old college student for allegedly blackmailing and sexually assaulting a minor girl, a class 11 student of a private school in the city, the police said.

The complainant and father of the 16-year-old girl told the police that the girl knew the accused as they had studied in the same school.

The girl’s father said that his daughter had become friends with the accused.

“They used to talk often and after passing out of class 12, the accused cleared school in 2021 and joined a college in Delhi. The accused started stalking my daughter too.”

The father alleged that during a mobile chat the accused got a nude photo of his daughter on WhatsApp. After which he (accused) started blackmailing her and pressuring her to meet him.

“During a meeting, the suspect sexually and physically assaulted her and when she resisted, he threatened to kill her,” the girl’s father said in his police complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused under Sections 323 (causing hurt), 354-D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act at the women police station, West.

“We have arrested the culprit. Further probe is underway,” said a police officer.

