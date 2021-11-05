Spread the love



















Gurugram: Ex-sarpanch’s family attacked over old rivalry, six receive gunshot injuries



Gurugram: Six family members, including two children of a former Sarpanch of Kasan village in Gurugram district, received gunshot injuries after they were allegedly attacked by a rival gang, police said.

The alleged attack on family members of the former Sarpanch, Gopal, occurred on Thursday evening at around 8:26 p.m.

Preliminary investigation of the police suggests that the reason behind this crime could be an old rivalry but the exact reason would be ascertained after a detailed investigation.

Sources said an 18-year-old youth died in the incident after he received a gunshot injury on his face.

“All the injured have been admitted in a private hospital in a critical condition. The motive behind the incident will be clear once we receive an official statement of the victims. Whether it was a result of an old rivalry or not will be clear after a detailed investigation,” the police said.

Several crime units of Gurugram have been deployed at the incident site for security purposes.

