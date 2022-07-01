Gurugram: Fake call centre busted; 9 held



Gurugram: A fake call centre that had been operating out of a building in Gurugram has been busted, the police said, adding that nine persons, including five women, have been apprehended in this connection.

The employees of the call centre located in DLF Phase-2 had been allegedly duping the US and German citizens by posing as members of the Federal Police department.

The accused used to threaten foreign nationals in the name of falsely suspending their National Identity Number, police added on Thursday.

The police have recovered one laptop and eight CPUs from the accused.

The police on Thursday said that following a tip-off, a police team raided the spot on Wednesday and nabbed an accused Mukesh Sharma, the manager of the fake call centre who failed to produce any relevant documents to run the call centre.

During the probe, Mukesh told the police that the call centre owner David used to put the data of foreign customers on the VICI dialer.

“The employees of the call centre used to call foreign nationals posing as members of Federal Police department and used to cheat the victims in the name of suspending their National Identity Number and charge them money through gift cards,” the police added.

A case under various sections of the IPC was registered against the accused at the Cyber Crime police station.