Gurugram liquor vend firing: Police announce Rs 50K for info on attackers

The police on Saturday announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for any information about the assailants involved in a firing incident at a liquor vend in Gurugram, in which one person was killed and two others sustailed gunshot injuries.

The incident took place at a liquor shop in the Pachgaon area at around 8.30 p.m. on Friday when two armed assailants opened fire. A video of the incident went viral on social media, in which the attackers could be seen opening firing.

“Gurugram police are making every possible effort to apprehend the culprits involved in the shootout. Several teams have been formed to solve the case. The police have announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for any information about the killers. The identity of the informant will be kept confidential,” Kala Ramachandran, Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, told IANS.

According to the complaint filed by shop owner Kuldeep Singh, he and his brother Praveen had received a threatening call from a foreign phone number a week ago, stating that they would face consequences if they did not transfer the ownership of the shop to their names.

After the firing incident, Singh again got a call in which the caller claimed responsibility for it.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 8.30 pm when two armed assailants reached the shop to buy liquor and opened fire at the crowd. They fired around 15 rounds before fleeing from the spot.

Three customers — Sandeep, a resident of Saharanpur in UP, and Devraj Sharma and Rajendra Prasad, both residents of Alwar in Rajasthan — were critically injured while some others received minor injuries.

The three were rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared Sandeep brought dead.

Singh told the police: “I was at the office behind the shop and came out after hearing the sound of firing. When I shouted for help, the two accused fled from the spot. At the hospital, I again got a call from the foreign number in which the caller claimed that it was the consequence of not handing over the shop to him. He again threatened to kill me.”

An FIR has been registered against the unidentified caller and two shooters under the relevant sections of the IPC at the Manesar police station.

