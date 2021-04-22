Spread the love



















Gurugram logs 2,988 new Covid-19 cases



Gurugram: Gurugram recorded 2,988 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday – the district’s highest single day spike so far, taking the total tally to 88,866, official daily health bulletin said.

Since April 3, the city has recorded over 500 cases, which has led to an alarming situation.

According to official data, 25,074 cases have been reported in the last 19 days while 25 people have succumbed to the virus.

With four deaths on Wednesday, the total death toll in the district has reached 391 while with 1,227 recoveries, the total recoveries have reached to 72,448.

Gurugram now has 16,027 active cases and 15,010 of them are in home isolation, officials added.

“The Covid-19 cases are surging in Gurugam which is an alarming indication. The health facilities have been intensified. Testing and contact tracing with the help of local police is also being done. We are working hard to contain spread of the virus. People need to follow Covid norms and maintain social distancing rules,” Gurugram Civil Surgeon Dr. Virender Yadav said.