Gurugram logs highest single-day spike of 1,084 Covid cases



Gurugram: Gurugram on Sunday reported the highest single-day spike of 1,084 Covid cases, pushing the tally to 70,141, health offcials said.

The city has so far recorded 369 deaths.

Meanwhile, 548 people were discharged after recovery on Sunday, taking the total recoveries to 64,223.

Gurugram now has 5,549 active cases, including 5,165 in home isolation, while the remaining 384 are being treated at private, government and other healthcare facilities.

“Our aim to test maximum people, isolate and treat those who are positive and then conduct contact tracing. A number of Covid-19 cases are increasing in the city. We are registering more than 500 plus cases from the last few days.

It is a concern for us. We are working hard to contain the spread in limited places. People need to follow Covid guidelines and maintain social distancing rules,” Gurugram Civil Surgeon Virender Yadav said.

The district administration has already constituted a separate medical team which will call every patient daily and register their progress reports. If needed, the team will also visit them for medical assistance,” Yadav added.