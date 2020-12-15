Spread the love



















Gurugram: Man’s body with injury marks found in bushes



Gurugram: A patrolling team of the Gurugram Police recovered a body of a man with injury marks on his face in the Sector 29 area, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, Constable Ajay Kumar, who was posted in a police control room, was on patrol with other police personnel on Monday when he located the body of a man lying in a pool of blood in a bush in front of the Leisure Valley park.

Kumar immediately informed the police control room about the body. A police team along with a forensic expert visited the spot and collected the evidence and information about the deceased.

“The identity of the deceased is yet to be established. It seems that someone hit the victims face brutally with stone to hide identity and to destroy evidence. The investigation team has noted the identification marks with the name ‘Arvind’ tattooed on one of the hands of the body,” said sub-inspector Jaswant Singh, the investigation officer of the case.

The body has been kept in the mortuary for medical examination. A case of murder under various sections of the IPC has been registered against an unknown person at Sector 29 police station, he said.