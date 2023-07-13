Gurugram: Minor killed, father, brother injured in car-scooty collision

A seven-year-old girl was killed and her father and 10-year-old brother sustained serious injuries after their two-wheeler was hit by a car on Sector-22 road in Gurugram on Thursday.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sahajpreet Kaur, a class 2 student while the injured have been identified as her father Gurmeet Singh and her brother Arshdeep.

The victim’s family hails from Delhi but is currently residing in Sector 22, Gurugram.

Sahajpreet’s mother Kawaljeet Kaur told police that around 8.00 am, her husband, along with their children, was on his way to drop them to their school on a scooty.

“When they reached Sector-22 road, a car coming from the opposite direction hit them. In the accident, my daughter received serious injuries on her head and she died on the spot while my husband and son, who sustained serious injuries, are undergoing treatment at a private hospital,” she told the police.

Police said they have identified the absconding driver who is a resident of Dharam Colony of Gurugram, and his car, which he had left at the spot, has been impounded.

“We are in the process to nab the accused. Whether the car driver was in an inebriated state at the time of the accident or not will be known after a detailed investigation. A case of negligence and rash driving was registered against him at Palam Vihar police station in Gurugram,” Ashok Kumar, the investigation officer of the case, told IANS.

