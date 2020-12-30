Spread the love



















Gurugram: Now family ID card mandatory to avail MCG services



Gurugram: The Haryana government has made the family identity card mandatory to avail the services of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG).

According to MCG officials, the authorities are linking government schemes and services with the family ID card (parivar pehchan patra) as residents will have to enroll for it to avail the services.

“Under the government-issued notification, it has been made necessary to have a family ID to receive services provided by urban local bodies,” said MCG commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh.

“We have urged multiple councillors to spread awareness and hold camps in their concern wards so residents can get these cards,” he added.

The Commissioner said that the corporation will take few days for software to get aligned to make the ID compulsary.

The application for services like Fire clearance certificates, commercial license, application for new connection of water / sewer, approval of building plan, approval of fire plan, commercial licences, approval of structural changes, street vending, meat licence, dog registration and booking community center will require family ID cards.