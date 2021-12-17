Gurugram: Now lodge OC violations complaint, just send email to DTCP



Gurugram: In a bid to curb occupation certificate (OC) violations, Gurugram’s Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has created an email ID to lodge complaints related to such violations in licensed colonies.

DTCP officials said the emails sent to them would be resolved within 10 to 15 days and a dedicated team of the enforcement wing would be monitoring the communication with applicants.

On Thursday, the department added, that emails for violations of OCs can be sent to dtpenfoc@gmail.com.

R.S. Bhath, the District Town Planner, said the purpose of these email IDs is to get OC violation-related complaints and to curb further violations in sectors.

“The government has already increased the floor area ratio from 145 to 264 in several Gurugram sectors despite the people making illegal construction such as bathrooms on balcony and rooms in the stilt parking area,” he added.

The official said if anyone gets information about illegal construction they can lodge complaints through the email ID along with their photos.

“Through emails, we received some complaints that construction work in violation of norms is being carried out in some parts of the city so we took action and 50-60 OCs have been cancelled recently and nearly 100 OCs are under scanner,” Bhath told IANS.

“Director General, Department of Town and Country Planning, has given strict orders that OC violations must be controlled, otherwise it will be loaded on infrastructure. The department has formed five teams for regular checking in various sectors which will submit the report by December 25,” he added.

The officials said after stern action taken by the department, OC applications have been reduced earlier from 150 to 50. An accurate application that fulfils norms has been cleared within 5-7 days.

“To stop illegal construction after getting an OC we have called Home Developer Associations President and Secretary to inform developers that violations in any term will not be tolerated and if they violated prescribed norms, an FIR will be registered against them,” Bhath said.