Spread the love



















Gurugram reports 3,588 covid cases, 17 deaths in 1 day



Gurugram: The rapid increase of coronavirus cases in Gurugram continued on Friday with 3,588 new cases reported in the city.

Also, 17 more patients infected with coronavirus died on Friday in Gurugram taking the city’s toll to 567.

The Covid-19 tally in Gurugram has now risen to 1,50,219, according to the official daily health bulletin.

The figures of Covid active patients have crossed 39,000-mark and 36,449 are in home isolation. A total of 1,10,652 people have been cured and discharged including 4,253 on Friday.

Apart from this, to curtail the number of Covid cases in Gurugram, the district administration has also issued an order that the Covid-19 test report of the patients must be provided within 24 to 36 hours, so that people could get treatment on time.

Due to delay in the reports, the patient does not get treatment on time.

“It is mandatory for all private hospitals to get registered on the S3 portal of the Government of India. In which information related to hospital name, mail ID, oxygen and ICU facility, disposal of biomedical waste, etc. is required,” District Surveillance Officer Jai Prakash said.