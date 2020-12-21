Spread the love



















Gurugram RTA tightens grip on overloaded, illegal vehicles

Gurugram: The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Office of Gurugram has tightened the noose on overloaded vehicles and illegal passenger vehicles plying in the city.

According to an official data shared by the RTA, within a period of two months, the authority has issued a fine of Rs 3.2 crore on overloaded vehicles and passenger vehicles found illegally running on the city roads.

“The authority has imposed a fine of Rs 1,68,78,000 on 269 overloaded vehicles and seized the materials loaded on them. Similarly, the authority imposed a fine of Rs 1.33 crore on 599 illegal passenger vehicles,” RTA Secretary Bhawna Yadav said.

She further informed that if the overloaded vehicles and the illegal passenger vehicle are caught again for the same offence, then the driver’s license will be suspended for three months along with the vehicle’s registration number.

Yadav said that if the driver’s license and vehicle owner belong to any state other than Haryana and their license and vehicle are registered in that state, in such a situation, the concerned state’s or district’s Transport Officer will be informed through an official letter for the recommendation of cancellations of the driving license and vehicle registration.