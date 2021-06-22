Spread the love



















Gurugram sets record with over 1 lakh vaccinations



Gurugram: Gurugram health officials said that they have administered corona vaccines to a record 1,04,178 people during the mega vaccination drive on Monday.

Civil Surgeon, Dr Virendra Yadav expressed happiness at the record statistics, telling IANS that 209 vaccination camps were set up in Gurugram – 190 at government health centres and 19 at private health facilities.

“Under the special vaccination drive held across the state, in Gurugram, 87,555 persons were vaccinated at the 190 government health centres and 16,623 persons were administered in 19 private health facilities. During the drive, the target was set at vaccinating 30,000 people,” he said.

Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr M.P. Singh, who was heading the vaccination campaign in the district, said 49,247 persons were administered vaccines at 115 government centres in the urban area and 38,308 persons at 75 government rural centres.

He also said 54 people were also administered vaccine at the Sector 31 Polyclinic reserved for the people going abroad. “There are 2 players in these 54 people who have to go abroad for a golf tournament,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...