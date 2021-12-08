Gurugram: Son kills father under the influence of alcohol



Gurugram: A 26-year-old man along with his friend killed his 62-year-old father allegedly under the influence of alcohol in Gurugram’s Mubarikpur village, the police said.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The accused is yet to be arrested, the police added.

Based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s elder son Sandeep, a case of murder has been registered against the accused duo.

The deceased was identified as Krishan while the accused were identified as Mandeep alias Tile (son of the deceased) and his friend Mohit Dahiya.

Complainant Sandeep told the police that his younger brother Mandeep was an alcoholic.

“On the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, Mandeep and Mohit were urinating out of their house and when my mother tried to stop them they allegedly beat her up and when my father intervened, they allegedly threw a stone at him which hit his head and he fell unconscious due to bleeding,” Sandeep told the police.

“Thereafter my mother informed me about the incident, by then the accused duo had fled the spot and my father was dead,” the complainant added.

“A case of murder has been registered against the accused duo at Farrukhnagar police station and hunt is on to nab them,” said Subhash Boken, Gurugram police spokesperson.