Spread the love



















Gurugram: Sputnik will be administered at govt vaccination centre from July 10



Gurugram: The Gurugram health department will start administering the Russian-made vaccine against Covid-19, Sputnik V, from Saturday (July 10) at the government polyclinic sector-31 without any charge, officials said on Friday.

With this initiative, the Gurugram district will be among the first ones across Haryana, where the Russian-made vaccine will be administered at government facilities.

Officials said the health department has made the necessary arrangements for administering Sputnik V.

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Gurugram, Virender Yadav, said that the vaccination drive will be stated at 12.00 at the government polyclinic sector-31 and 50 doses will be available on the first day.

The vaccine will be administered free of cost on a first-come-first-serve basis. The second dose of the jab will be given after 21 days”.

Yadav informed that the health department has made all the necessary arrangements for the storage of Sputnik V.

“We have placed deep freezers to maintain the temperature required Sputnik V at the Polyclinic in Sector 31, Civil Hospital in Sector 10, Wazirabad Community Health Centre, and the sub-divisional government hospitals in Sohna and Pataudi which was provided by the district administration,” Yadav told IANS.

Meanwhile, Out of the total 15,35,573 doses administered to the people in Gurugram, 14,248 doses were given on Friday.

Like this: Like Loading...