Gurugram: Woman, 5 others held for kidnap bid for Rs 50L ransom



Gurugram: The police in Gurugram have arrested six persons, including a woman, for attempting to kidnap a minor for Rs 50 lakh ransom in October.

The cops have also seized two motorcycles and one toy pistol from the possession of the accused. The woman was the mastermind of the incident, the police said on Saturday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Jyoti, Vikas, Heera alias Harsh, Anshu, Sanjay, Tarun.

The police said on Saturday that a joint team of the Crime Branch nabbed the criminals on different occasions following tip-offs.

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s brother, he along with his 15-year-old brother were going to the Sector-10 market on their motorcycle on October 14. When they reached near Blue Bells School, three persons on two bikes forcefully stopped his bike and allegedly tried to abduct his brother at gunpoint, but failed and fled the spot.

The complainant along with his parents later reported the matter to the police.

During interrogation, it was revealed that three honey-trap cases were registered against the woman, who was also involved in a robbery at a jewellery shop.

Presently, the woman was staying at Gadauli village in Gurugram to evade arrest.

“The arrested woman along with her fellow accused Sanjay had planned to kidnap the complainant’s brother and demand a ransom of Rs 50 lakh. Sanjay along with his accomplices had unsuccessfully tried to execute the plan,” Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (Crime), said.