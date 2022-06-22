GuruPlay Casino Review

Are you a high roller looking for a trustworthy online casino that ensures privacy and exciting gameplay? If so, we’ve got a real treat for you — check out GuruPlay premium casino, a brand-new operator that joined the iGaming market in 2022 and created the perfect gambling environment for Indian players.

GuruPlay’s artistic design and sleek interface will help you slide into the operator’s premium casino game library and reward you with awesome bonus deals. Additionally, you’ll have a variety of Indian-friendly payment methods to choose from, so your deposits and withdrawals can be processed safely and effectively. Stay on this page to discover all the details about this phenomenal casino site!

What We Like About GuruPlay Casino

GuruPlay is a great new casino site that offers many benefits to Indian high rollers. Here are the top qualities of this online gambling platform:

● Legit and safe web-based casino — With a licence issued by Curacao eGaming and 128-bit SSL digital encryption technology, GuruPlay is a virtual Fort Knox.

● Fantastic game portfolio — Whichever game type is your favourite, GuruPlay will have it on display. Play new and popular slots, jackpots, table games, card games, video poker, bingo, and more!

● Outstanding live casino page — If you find RNG games interesting, the live dealer section in GuruPlay will leave you breathless. The website has an entire page devoted to live casino games, and you’ll easily spot top Indian games in their own special tab.

● Massive bonuses and promo deals — Both new and registered users will find colossal bonus offers in GuruPlay and get an account boost to prolong their gameplay on the site.

● Trusted payment methods — Thanks to various reliable payment providers, your GuruPlay deposits and withdrawals will be a breeze.

● 24/7 customer support — No issue will remain unresolved since GuruPlay has a team of professional agents readily available to help players around the clock.

● Native mobile app — You can enjoy all the benefits of GuruPlay on the go simply by downloading its dedicated mobile app for your iOS or Android device.

What We Don’t Like About GuruPlay Casino

● Mainly targets high rollers — The platform is designed with high rollers in mind,

meaning that casual players may find the betting limits a bit too high.

● Focused chiefly on Indian players — The platform offers excellent terms for Indian

players while it doesn’t focus so much on users from other countries.

How to Get Started in GuruPlay

Before you can start exploring GuruPlay, you need to open an account. This is an easy process and includes the following steps:

1. Use your web browser to find and visit the official GuruPlay platform website.

2. Hit the yellow Join Now button.

3. Provide basic info like your first and last name, date of birth, and email.

4. As the form will automatically set your country to India, you’ll need to type in contact information, such as your phone number, address, city, and postcode.

5. Create a unique username and strong password, and set your preferred currency to INR.

6. Solve the Captcha to finish the registration and verify your account.

7. Use your credentials to log in, make a deposit, claim the joining offer, and start playing!

GuruPlay Casino Deposits and Withdrawals

Once you become an official member of GuruPlay, head to the Cashier section and make your first deposit using any of the options below:

● Bank transfer

● Visa

● Mastercard

● Astropay

● UPI

● eZeeWallet

● PhonePe

● NetBanking

The casino regularly expands its banking page, so you may find even more options after signing up. Also, make sure to upload all the required documents, as the operator won’t let you withdraw any winnings if you don’t verify your age and identity.

GuruPlay Casino Bonuses and Promotions

New GuruPlay customers will get an enticing welcome package worth up to ₹400,000. You can claim this deal over your first three deposits, and the total amount is divided as follows:

● 1st deposit bonus — 100% up to ₹50,000 with the code GOLDEN

● 2nd deposit bonus — 125% up to ₹100,000 with the code PLATINUM

● 3rd deposit bonus — 150% up to ₹250,000 with the code DIAMOND

The minimum deposit necessary for bonus activation is ₹2,000 for each part of the welcome deal. More importantly, you’ll find the 15x wagering requirements a joke compared to the majority of online casinos these days.

Furthermore, don’t stop visiting the GuruPlay promo page after you use up your welcome bonus funds, as the casino has many promotions for regular users too!

GuruPlay Games and Software Providers

GuruPlay has joined forces with badass software providers like NetEnt, Evolution, Pragmatic Play, iSoftBet, Ezugi, Big Time Gaming, and a few others and built a gaming castle with more than 2,000 RNG and live casino titles. You can even try the games for free before you start playing for real money, which is excellent for players who still haven’t found their cup of tea in the crowded iGaming industry.

Online slots are the most extensive section, with close to 1,700 titles. The jackpot tab features almost a hundred games, while you can also test a variety of table and card games like roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and more. Note that all these games come with higher betting limits, making them perfect for high rollers with a big winning appetite.

The most impressive selection of games, though, is the one on the live casino page that features all the casino classics led by real-time dealers. The most popular games you shouldn’t miss from this category include Teen Patti and Andar Bahar, alongside a variety of blackjack, roulette, poker, and other games.

GuruPlay Mobile App

If you’re a fan of gambling on the go, you’ll be glad to hear that GuruPlay has a native mobile app for iOS and Android users. You can download it easily by scanning the QR code available on the GuruPlay website and play your favourite casino titles wherever you are.

Final Thoughts

Although it’s a new kid on the block, GuruPlay seems like a promising website that can quickly grow into India’s favourite online gambling spot. With attractive bonuses, trusted payment methods, and thousands of exciting games featuring higher betting limits, GuruPlay is undeniably the perfect choice for Indian high rollers who seek a premium online gambling experience.

FAQ

Is GuruPlay legit?

Yes, GuruPlay holds a licence issued by Curacao eGaming and uses state-of-the-art 128-bit SSL digital encryption technology.

Are there any GuruPlay casino bonuses for Indian players?

Of course. New players can claim a welcome deal of up to ₹400,000, while registered users can claim various other promotions.

What casino games can I play in GuruPlay?

GuruPlay offers a wide array of games, giving you a choice between slots, jackpots, table and card games, bingo, and various live dealer titles.