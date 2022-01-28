Gurupur Vyavasaya Seva Sahakari Bank Officer Commits Suicide

Mangaluru: The Gurupur Vyavasaya Seva Sahakari Bank Officer committed suicide by hanging himself near his residence here on January 27.

The deceased has been identified as Nagaraj Rao (58) from Tarigudde, Vamanjoor.

When Nagaraj was hanging, a passerby saw him and rushed him to the hospital but he had already breathed his last.

The reason for the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

A case has been registered in Mangaluru Rural police station and investigation is on.