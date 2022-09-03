GYNE-SCOPE: Live Laparoscopy Workshop & CME Inaugurated at FMMCH

GYNE-SCOPE: Live Laparoscopy Workshop & CME Inaugurated at Father Muller Medical College Hospital (FMMCH), Kankanady, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The live workshop to be conducted on 4th September 2022 (Sunday) was inaugurated by Dr Vidya V Bhat, presided by Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho on 3 September 2022 followed by an introductory session.

Chief guest & speaker Dr Vidya V. Bhat, Medical director, Radhakrishna Multispeciality Hospital & IVF Center, Bangalore and a renowned laparoscopic surgeon & Infertility Specialist in her address spoke of her love for laparoscopic surgery and its benefits to women. She praised the Father Muller Medical College Hospital for its selfless dedication in philanthropy and discipline. Her stint from her student years and college run by Christian managements has made her what she is today. Her professional learning in St John’s and St Martha’s, equipped her with the knowledge and hard work needed for her growth in the OBG field. Her post COVID workshop to Father Muller has been the most awaited in her calendar.

Rev Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, quipped that if not for Dr Vidya getting betrothed she would have been an alumnus of FMMC and a faculty in the department. His address was that if there was no learning, no growth or development would occur. The tremendous effort put in by the department of OBG to conduct a live workshop is commendable. Life needs to be saved from conception till its natural end and thus a boon for women would be laparoscopic surgeries where one has faster recovery and minimal trauma.

Welcome & introduction of the chief guest was done by Dr Deepa Kanagal, Organizing Chairperson, HOD, Dept of OBG. Dr Venita Fernandes, Senior Residents, Dept of OBG compeered the event and vote of thanks was read by Dr Nikitha James, Organizing Secretary, Senior Resident, Dept of OBG. The dignitaries included Rev. Fr Ajith Menezes, Administrator FMMC, Dr Antony Sylvan D’souza Dean FMMC and Dr Ganiga Prof OBG AJ Institute of Medical Sciences who is the Karnataka Medical Council Observer for the CME.

The session would be held live in the OBGyn Operation Theaters and transmitted on actual time to the DM Hall for the delegates to observe and learn. Many simple and complex surgeries are scheduled for the whole of Sunday. Later that evening an interactive session would be held as a conclusion to the CME.

DAY 1 : 3RD September: Interactive session by the chief guest on gynaec laparoscopic surgery, where she will be sharing her experience and interesting cases. This will be followed by a hands-on laparoscopy training session, where the delegates can work on their laparoscopy skills on endo trainers.

Day 2: 4th September: 8a.m. to 3p.m.: live laparoscopy & hysteroscopy workshop lead by Dr. Vidya Bhat & Assisted by various faculty from Dept of OBG , FMMC .The workshop will comprise of different Gynaecological Surgeries ranging from hysteroscopic polypectomy to total laparoscopic hysterectomy.

Like this: Like Loading...