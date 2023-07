Gynecologist Dr Hazel Furtado (81) Passes Away

Mangaluru: Gynecologist Dr Hazel Furtado (81), wife of Herold W Furtado from Vas Lane passed away on July 31.

The funeral service will be held on August 2, 2023, at 4:00 pm at Our Lady of Miracles Church, Milagres, Mangalore.

May Dr Hazel Furtado’s soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

