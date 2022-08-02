H D Kumaraswamy Inaugurates Youth JD (S) Office in the City

Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy Inaugurates Youth JD (S) Office in Kottara Chowki, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The long awaited YOUTH JDS Office was inaugurated in the City at Kottara Chowki by former Karnataka state Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy , joined by JDS State President C M Ibrahim; MLC B M Farooq; JDS leaders Bhojegowda, Madegowda, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, HDK said, “The state is facing lots of trouble under the present BJP government. All the promises made by BJP are not materializing, instead we are seeing communal tensions, murders, etc. We need more and more youth in JDS to fight against the corrupt state government for the benefit of the people of Karnataka. More youth in Dakshina Kannada should join Youth JDS, and I will extend my full support to you”

Youth JDS DK president Akshith Suvarna delivered the welcome address. Other Youth JDS leaders/members present were- Sathar, Khaleel, F Rehman, Asif, Rithesh Karkera, Hithesh Rai, Rash Beary, Shawaz, Bilal, Nithesh Poojary, Vinith, Mohsan, Reenith, Nishanth, Tameem, Srinath, MAS Asif, Yashvil, Sumeeth Suvarna, Rahim Maloor, Kanakadasa, Wilson, among others.

