Ha..ha..ha..! MCC Officials Slap Rs 5000 Fine on a Shop For Not ‘WEARING’ Social Distance?

Mangaluru: I have heard about COVID-19 guidelines like in order to prevent the spread of the deadly virus we need to WEAR face Mask, and also FOLLOW Social Distancing- but surprisingly for the FIRST time I am seeing a fine imposed on a business owner for ‘Not WEARING Social Distance’. I was wondering whether to laugh or cry at the stupidity of our Mangaluru City Corporation Officials for issuing a violation receipt for Rs 5000 on the shop ‘YOUR SERVICE’ located on State Bank Road, near Central Fish Market in the City. How can our City progress if we have such kinds of Officials who don’t even know the difference between ‘WEARING’ and ‘FOLLOWING’?

A bunch of these MCC officials have been following Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra during an awareness drive in the enforcement of COVID-19 behaviour in public places, thereby enforcing people to wear masks and follow social distancing, an effective way to prevent the surge of COVID-19. Apart from slapping fines, a youth working at a petrol bunk near Navabharat Circle was also dragged into a police car by the police for his arrogance towards DC and police personnel. In response to this former MCC Corporator, Ms Pratibha Kulai condemned the act saying, “It was an inhumane manner dragging the youth, which should have been avoided, instead the youth could have been warned and awareness should have been created among people by providing masks to them. I openly say that the district administration has not been fair while slapping fines on violators, especially business owners. Owners of small shops were slapped with hefty fines while shops inside malls were slapped with low fines. Why such discrimination by our district authorities?”.

Absolutely right! Just look at the two receipts incorporated in this report, where the MCC officials have slapped a fine of Rs 5000 on “Your Service’ a small business (for Not WEARING Social Distance?), whereas the same MCC officials have only slapped a fine of Rs 1000 on the giant Silk garment shop ‘JAYALAKSHMI’ located near Bejai KSRTC Bus Stand, for violating of Not Wearing masks. Why all this double standard played by our MCC, looting smaller businesses with BIGGER fines, and giving a break to larger businesses with SMALLER fines?

Seems like discrimination is at its peak level when these officials go on a raid-here is yet another example when MCC on 7 January 2021 had cracked down on Valencia Church Golden Jubilee Hall, Mangaluru for Flouting COVID Rules with a fine of Rs 5000 for not following Social Distancing and many guests not wearing face masks. While complimenting the MCC officials for their BIGGEST ACCOMPLISHMENT by going all the way from their offices at the MCC building located at Lalbagh, Mangaluru travelling few kilometres all the way to Valencia, and taking to task the management of the Hall is something Strange and Unbelievable?

Oh well, in regards to this incident, I want to ask the same MCC Officials, when was the last time they had barged into other Mega function halls owned by Rich and Upper Community folks during a big celebration? When is the last time they have barged into a political related mega function, where usually no social distance is followed nor netas are wearing face masks? The answer will be definitely NO! (Ref: Why Officials Not Slapping Fines on People Flouting Covid-19 Rules inside MCC Bldg ) On the same day (7 January) when these officials went to Valencia Hall to crack down for violation of Covid-19 rules, there were mega wedding functions at a hall near Navabharath Circle, function at a hall on M G Road, mega wedding reception at a hall on Kadri/Bunts Hostel road- and all they did was issue a warning to them or slap a lower amount of fine. Bah humbug!

We all know that DC, MCC Commissioner, DHO, MCC Mayor and other bigwigs are doing a good job by getting into the City streets and cracking down on pedestrians, motorists, a shopkeeper and slapping them with fines for not wearing face masks or not following social distancing. But on the other hand, the same team of MCC officials have turned a blind eye towards Netas flouting Covid-19 rules. Sounds Strange, but True! Have the same officials who went and slapped the fine on businesses and citizens, been at some of the religious events taking place in the City, where the word of “SOCIAL DISTANCING or WEARING FACE MASK” is completely forgotten-how about that?

A kind request to the MCC and district administration Officials, if you are strictly enforcing the COVID-19 rules, please don’t pick a certain person or a certain business or hall, instead, crackdown and fine irrespective of the rich or poor person, Caste, Creed or Religion- and also to task your (MCC) clients who are flouting such rules when they are inside the MCC building. No Discrimination of people in this COVID-19 related issue, Please! Thank you