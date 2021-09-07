Spread the love



















HAIL MARY, QUEEN OF HEAVEN AND EARTH

Mother Mary’s life span extends for all eternity – from her birth till her assumption into Heaven, body and soul, and finally culminating in her coronation in Heaven. Mary is referred to as “Queen of Heaven and Earth” by Pope Benedict XIV in his Apostolic Letter Gloriosae Dominae and by Pope Pius XII in his encyclical Ad Caeli Reginam.

We acclaim her with these words, “The Coronation of Our Blessed Mother” in the 5th Glorious Mystery of the beautiful prayer, the Rosary. When we were children we often heard and read stories about Queens and Princesses. Nowadays the stories are pertaining to characters like Superwoman, Ginny Weasley and Hermione Granger from the Harry Potter Series and so on! All the heroines from these stories are imaginary characters. But what makes the Blessed Virgin Mary so special, is that God ordained that she would never die and she was assumed into Heaven, body and soul. Rightly, she was bestowed the title: “The Queen of Heaven and Earth”!

We also see that Mary is endowed with miraculous powers, which many have experienced in their lives. When I was young I did not like to pray the Rosary……but as is the practice in Catholic homes, I had to join the family Rosary against my will. I regret that attitude now! However, I loved the Novena to Our Lady of Perpetual Succour. I used to make Novenas for success in student elections, exams and competitions and I used to be successful! This was the beginning of my devotion to Mother Mary. In fact, it was the beginning of my personal faith experience of my Catholic religion and my personal relationship with Jesus.

We Catholics have a limited devotion to Mary, only asking for favours. “To Jesus through Mary” is a popular saying. Another aspect of the devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary is with reference to her “purity” which is interpreted in a narrow sense. Of course, we know that Mary is the pure and spotless virgin, but, looking at things from a broader perspective, the Blessed Virgin Mary’s purity was her single-mindedness…..her complete dedication to God, which is much more than just purity as regards the flesh. It includes unfailing faith in God, a life of total surrender as we see from her ‘Faith’ (Luke 1: 38), her unstinted selfless service, her being a temple of the Holy Spirit and so much more! Of course, she was “pure”…..no sin ever came anywhere near her and that is why we honour the Immaculate Heart of Mary. This feast is celebrated the day after the Feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

Another part of the problem of our faith in Mother Mary is that we see her as a cute little Maria Bambina, “Monthi Saibin”, and as a beautiful, delicate and innocent maiden, always dressed in blue and white, with a crown of stars on her head, looking upwards at Heaven, as if she has no connection with the earth and the tensions, temptations and difficulties of daily life!

If we read between the lines in the Scriptures, we read about incidents that tell us a lot about her true nature. We see that Mary was a dedicated, hardworking, trusting wife to Joseph, a tender devoted mother to Jesus, always adapting herself to His difficult lifestyle. Besides she was a caring popular neighbour as we see in the wedding feast at Cana (John 2:3), a concerned relative as seen by her visit to Elizabeth (Luke 2: 39-40), always faithful and graceful in spite of much suffering ( Luke 2: 35), a woman of prayer in the Upper Room when Pentecost happened (Acts 1:14), and who continues to be present at every Eucharistic Celebration along with all the angels and saints and a friend to the Apostles (who brought her to the Upper Room when they were awaiting the descent of the Holy Spirit). Mary was all this and so much more. It is for this reason that she has been a role model for us from time immemorial and will continue for the present and for ages to come!

Let us follow in the footsteps of Mary – single-minded, pure, pondering and treasuring God’s revelations in our hearts, having a heart for everyone in need and being disciples and missionaries. Let this be our pledge, our gift to our Blessed Mother Mary on her birthday, the Feast of her Nativity! Happy Birthday Mother Mary, Queen of Heaven and Earth!

Olga B Noronha

Holy Spirit Community, Secular Institute. Retired Lecturer of St Agnes College, Mangaluru; Retired staff at Fatima Retreat House, Mangaluru; Volunteer on Suicide Prevention Helpline.

