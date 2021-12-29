Hailstorms in central India, wet spell for northwest to continue



New Delhi: Scores of places across multiple districts of Maharashtra witnessed hailstorm, thunderstorms, and lightning on Tuesday evening with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting similar weather for Wednesday over Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and large parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Wet spell for several states of northwest India will continue for next two days.

Narkhed, Akola, Murtijapur, Aurangabad, Vaijapur, Paithan, Jalna, Srirampur, Jalgaon are some of the Maharashtra areas that witnessed heavy hailstorm almost spreading a sheet of white. Lighting and thunderstorm activities were witnessed in several districts of Madhya Pradesh too.

“The Western Disturbance seen as a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan and neighbourhood at lower tropospheric levels with a trough aloft roughly at middle tropospheric levels, an induced cyclonic circulation that lies over southwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood and a trough that runs from the cyclonic circulation to north Telangana at lower tropospheric levels, and a cyclonic circulation that lies over central parts of Uttar Pradesh at lower tropospheric levels – all together combined brought in the unseasonal rains and hailstorms,” the IMD said.

Light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Uttarakhand on December 29, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is likely over Uttar Pradesh on December 29, the IMD said, adding, light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall is very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, and Chhattisgarh, and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Bihar, Jharkhand, and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till December 30.

Isolated thunderstorms, lightning & hailstorms are also likely over east Madhya Pradesh, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Chhattisgarh on December 29, over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya till December 30 and over Nagaland on December 30.

Meanwhile, cold wave conditions are likely to prevail over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh between December 31 till January 2 and over north Rajasthan on January 1 and 2.

Cold day conditions are likely to prevail over Bihar on December 29 and 30.

Dense fog in isolated pockets is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, and north Rajasthan in night/morning hours during next three days, over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh on December 30 and 31, and over east India on December 31 and January 1.