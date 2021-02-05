Spread the love



















Hair Donation Campaign Marks World Cancer Day at A.J. Hospital

Mangaluru: On the Occasion of World Cancer Day, the Department of Public Health Dentistry, National Service Scheme, A.J. Institute of Dental Sciences, in association with Indian Dental Association – Dakshina Kannada Branch held a hair donation campaign.

Twenty-three students donated their hair which will be used for cancer patients. Principal Dr K Nillan Shetty inaugurated the programme. Dr Pradeep Senapathi, Associate Professor, Department of Community Medicine, A.J. Institute of Medical Sciences, addressed the gathering regarding Health Professionals’ role in cancer control.

Dr Vijaya Hegde, Professor and Head, Department of Public Health Dentistry, Dr Shreshtha Shetty, NSS Program Officer, Dr Prasanna, Treasurer, IDA – D.K. Branch and Mr Santosh, Proprietor, Fringge Elite Unisex Salon were present.

A “21 days to Impact Challenge” sharing the ‘I Am and I Will’ commitments as proposed by the “Union for International Cancer Control” (UICC) was also launched during the programme. The students will actively participate in the Cancer Control Programme and upload their activities on social media for 21 days as part of the challenge.