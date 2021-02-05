Spread the love



















Hair Donation Drive as a part of World Cancer Day organized by CODP with KMC

Mangaluru: Canara Organization for Development and Peace® Mangaluru (CODP) and Caritas India, in collaboration with JCI Mangaluru Disha and KMC Hospital Mangaluru, jointly observed World Cancer Day on 4th February 2021 at CODP, Mother Theresa Hall.

The campaign theme ‘I Am and I Will’, seeks to counter the negative attitude and fatalistic belief that nothing can be done about cancer, and instead promotes how our actions can be powerful and impactful. CODP through its SPARSHA program spreads awareness on cancer through talks, screening programmes, street plays, hair donation drives, awareness on healthy lifestyle, motivates poor to enroll for Ayushman Bharat etc. so that the mortality rate of cancer is reduced through early detection, screening, and diagnosis.

The program began by invoking God’s blessing through a prayer song led by the staff of CODP. Fr Oswald Monteiro, Director of CODP, welcomed the dignitaries and the participants. He addressed the gathering by giving information about Sparsha-Campaign against Cancer and its significance. He also cleared the false notion about hair donation. Dr Harish, Oncology department of KMC hospital, explained the symptoms of cancer, the ways to identify and how to prevent it. He urged people to follow a healthy lifestyle and consume healthy food.



Fr Francis Xavier Gomes shared his testimony about how he fought cancer bravely. Ms Sowjanya Hegde JCI explained about JCI activities and focuses on community development. 40 hair donors from different age groups donated their hair on World Cancer Day, which was appreciated by all. The special highlight of the event was that Clyde donated his hair for a great cause. All hair donors were very glad to have got the opportunity to donate their hair. They were honoured with a certificate and memento as a token of gratitude.

This drive aimed to instill hope among cancer patients from poor families who have lost their hair during treatment and gain confidence. The donated hair would be sent to Hairbank at Thrissur to provide wigs for cancer patients free of cost. Mercy Beauty Salon, Suma Beauty Parlour, Mona Lisam Beauty Parlour, Prathibha Beauty Salon and Pritis Beauty Salon rendered their services as volunteers for the programme. CODP staff Ms Lenet Gonsalves and Ms Mamatha compered the program. Fr Vincent D’Souza, Designate Director of CODP, proposed the vote of thanks. Ms Shilpa D’Souza, Sparsha Coordinator worked hard to make the program a success.