Hakay Akshay Machhindra Takes Charge As New SP of Udupi

Udupi: Hakay Akshay Machhindra (IPS) took charge as the SP of Udupi district here on Wednesday, August 17.

Outgoing SP N Vishnuvardhana handed over the charge to Hakay Akshay Machhindra at the District Police Office.

A native of Nasik, from the 2015 batch of IPS officers, Hakay Akshay Machhindra has been appointed as the new Superintendent of Police of Udupi by the state government.

Outgoing SP N Vishnuvardhana has been posted as SP of Intelligence, Bengaluru. A notification to this effect was passed by the state government on Tuesday, August 16.

Vishnuvardhana served as SP of Udupi for 31 months from January 2020. Mr. Machhindra has served as SP of Chikkamagaluru and was awaiting posting.

Speaking to media personnel, Akshay said, “Udupi district has a rich heritage and it is in the forefront when it comes to education and tourism. I am proud to serve in this district.”

“My first objective is to maintain communal harmony and put a break on illegal activities in the district”, he added.

Like this: Like Loading...