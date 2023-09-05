Hakay Akshay Machhindra Transferred, Dr Arun K New SP of Udupi

Udupi: The state government on September 4 transferred Hakay Akshay Machhindra , Superintendent of police (SP) of Udupi district.

Dr Arun K Superintendent of Police & Principal, Police Training Centre, Kalaburgi , has been appointed as the new SP of Udupi district. He will take over the charge from Hakay Akshay Machhindra .

Hakay Akshay Machhindra is an efficient officer and has succeeded in solving many high-profile cases in the district.

Like this: Like Loading...