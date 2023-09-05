Spread the love
Hakay Akshay Machhindra Transferred, Dr Arun K New SP of Udupi
Udupi: The state government on September 4 transferred Hakay Akshay Machhindra , Superintendent of police (SP) of Udupi district.
Dr Arun K Superintendent of Police & Principal, Police Training Centre, Kalaburgi , has been appointed as the new SP of Udupi district. He will take over the charge from Hakay Akshay Machhindra .
Hakay Akshay Machhindra is an efficient officer and has succeeded in solving many high-profile cases in the district.
