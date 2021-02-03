Spread the love



















HAL confident of bagging LCH orders: MD



Bengaluru: After bagging a Rs 48,000 crore deal from the Indian Air Force to supply 83 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas MK 1A, state-owned aerospace behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Chairman and Managing Director R. Madhvan on Tuesday exuded confidence of bagging 15 limited series production of Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and request for quotation (RFQ) for the Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40 (HTT-40), an Indian training aircraft.

Responding to questions at the 13th edition of Aero Indian Show 2021 that was organised here, Madhavan said that the proposal for LCH procurement is expected go to the Cabinet committee of security soon and as far as HTT-40 is concerned, the RFQ is being vetted which should come through.

He added that HAL would be signing its agreement to manufacture Tejas MK 1 on Wednesday and it would take nine years to complete the deal of supplying 83 aircraft.

“We need 36 months to roll out the first aircraft from the day of inking the pact (Wednesday),” he said