Hamas denies having military sites in Gazan civilian areas



Gaza: Hamas, the ruling movement of the Gaza Strip, has denied Israeli allegations that the movement’s armed wing Al-Qassam Brigades has military sites in civilian areas in the Palestinian enclave.

The Israeli Army’s allegations “are pure lies and misinformation,” said Hamas spokesman Abu Obeida in a press release on Thursday.

On Wednesday, an Israeli military spokesman accused Hamas of building military sites, infrastructure and tunnels under and close to residential areas in the Gaza Strip, which Hamas has ruled since 2007, Xinhua news agency reported.

In video clips posted by the Israeli spokesman on social media platforms, alleged Hamas military infrastructure close to and underneath civilian buildings in Gaza were shown.

According to the Israeli Army, Hamas built military sites near mosques, schools, hospitals, and clinics, and underground tunnels for military purposes in civilian residential areas.

“These allegations are not surprising, because the enemy’s army wants to justify targeting civilians,” Abu Obeida added.

The Israeli Army “will pay a heavy price if it behaves foolishly with the Palestinian people,” the Hamas spokesman warned.

