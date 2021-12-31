Hamilton Circle to Rao & Rao Circle Road Stretch to be Named After Harekala Hajabba

Hamilton Circle (State Bank Circle) to Rao & Rao Circle Road Stretch to be Named After Harekala Hajabba as ‘‘PADMA SHRI HAREKALA HAJABBA ROAD”- this stretch of the road is where Hajabba sold oranges earlier

Mangaluru: A major road in Mangaluru city, where Padma Shri awardee Harekala Hajabba used to sell oranges, is to be named after him. Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has adopted a resolution to name the road from Hamilton Circle to Rao & Rao Circle in the city after Harekala Hajabba, who was honoured for building a government school in his village.

Corporator Abdul Latheef from the Congress had moved a proposal, seeking that the MCC council name either Hamilton Circle or any one of the nearby roads after Harekala Hajabba. A council meeting of the MCC chaired by mayor Premanand Shetty on Thursday, resolved to send the proposal to name the road from Hamilton Circle to Rao & Rao Circle as ‘Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba Raod’ to the Town Planning Standing Committee of the city corporation, for due procedure.

Harekala Hajabba, who was born to Kutyami Beary and Beefathima, has opened a school by selling oranges in Mangaluru city. Though uneducated, Hajabba had a dream of building a school for his village, even when he was carrying a basket of oranges on his head. He realized his dream, that none of the children in his village should remain illiterate. He is the pride of Mangaluru, and hence the road where he sold oranges should be named after him,” Latheef said at the council meeting.

Mayor Premanand Shetty said that the proposal will be sent to the government, after it is cleared by the Town Planning Standing Committee. “The standing committee will follow the government directions of 2009, to complete the process, before sending the proposal to the government. The proposal will be published in vernacular newspapers, and suggestions and objections will later be invited from the public,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sudheer Shetty, chief whip of the ruling party in the council, said that the city corporation should hold a felicitation programme to honour Hajabba. Former mayor M Shashidhar Hegde lauded the council for approving the proposal to name the road after Harekala Hajabba. It should be noted that Hajabba had received the Padma Shri in 2020, from President Ram Nath Kovind, in New Delhi on 8 November 2021.