Hamsalekha’s statement against Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji is unfortunate – Pejawar Vishwaprasanna Theetha Swamiji

Udupi: “Such insulting words against Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji coming from Nada Brahma Hamsalekha is very unfortunate. Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji worked for the upliftment of all. Hamsalekha’s statement has hurt us, but we are not going to take revenge. God will see everything”, said Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji of Pejawar Math.

The Swamiji was reacting to the recent comment by Music Director ‘Nadabrahma Hamsalekha against Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji. The Swamiji said, “Padma Vibhushan Award was given to my Guru, and Hamsalekha has insulted him. Society is giving a lot of respect to Hansalekha. Many people react in such ways for cheap publicity”.

The Swamiji further said, “Earlier Shishupala had also opposed while Sri Krishna was doing the Agra Puja and Sri Krishna had given a fitting reply to him. My Guru Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji also had gone to the Dalit colonies and saw God Krishna in them. Our intention is clean and clear. We are not going to stop working with the Dalits after all these criticisms. We are always with the Dalits and not going to protest against Hamsalekha, and if anyone protests against him, we are not stopping it”.

Recalling the statement of Hamsalekha, Swamiji said, “Recently in a programme, Hamsalekha had said that the initiative was undertaken by Pejawar Swamiji to visit the Dalit colonies, and also to stay with them. The best he can do is, visit the Dalit Colonies and spend time with them. Can he eat chicken if offered, can he eat mutton fry or liver fry? I don’t think that visiting the houses of Dalits is a big achievement. People of the forward communities should take Dalits to their homes and feed them. They should also offer to wash the utensils used by the Dalits, he had commented”.

After his statement had gone viral on social media, many followers of the Swamiji opposed Hansalekha and have demanded an apology through the Social Media.

