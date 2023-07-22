Handing over PSI recruitment scam is politics of hatred: K’taka BJP

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that handing over of PSI recruitment scam investigation to the judicial committee is politics of hatred by the ruling Congress government.

Speaking to reporters after participating in the protest by the BJP, Bommai said that: “It is not known in which direction the politics of hatred is going. We have brought out the PSI scandal and ordered a CID inquiry. An officer of the rank of ADGP has been sent to jail.”

There is the role of the Congress leaders in the scandal. The investigation is done and the case is in the court. At this stage ordering for judicial probe reflects the politics of hatred, he said.

Bommai said that CM Siddaramaiah has said that BJP should protest before the statue of Godse. The Congress leaders have misused the name of Mahatma Gandhi to a great extent.

“Gandhiji had asked them to dissolve the Congress party after the independence. It was because he knew that Congress leaders are not capable of ruling the country. The Congress leaders are praying before the fake Gandhis. They are taking the name of Gandhi ji to pursue politics,” Bommai stated.

On the other hand attacking BJP, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday that in his 40 years of political life, this is the first time he faced a situation where he had to reply to the budget debate without the presence of the opposition party.

Reacting to BJP’s protest at Freedom Park, he said that there is no use in fighting outside rather than discussing people’s problems in the legislative session. The session was held for three weeks to allow the opposition to participate in the debates. But they did not come to the Assembly and wasted time in the commotion. Because of this misbehavior, the Speaker has taken action. He said that we have nothing to do with the action of the Speaker.

Responding to former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s claims regarding the NICE road scam, action could have been taken when the coalition government came to power after the Congress government.

It is a lie that the Congress had its hands tied to conduct the investigation. Did the Congress not support other programs including the loan waiver scheme? He questioned. He should have resigned saying that the Congress had tied his hands. He said that it was due to his own fault that he lost the government.

